White House invites HBCU student journalists to discuss resources

The Biden administration continues to take strides toward maintaining a connection between HBCUs and the White House. On Feb. 23, 2023, more than 40 students from historically Black colleges and universities across the country represented their institutions in a much-needed conversation with the White House about their needs. The students asked Vice President Kamala Harris and Keisha Lance Bottoms, senior advisor for public engagement at the White House, about funding for HBCUs, student loan forgiveness, and racial inequalities.

Bottoms shared with WEAA 88.9 FM that the administration has been dedicated to getting HBCUs the resources they need. “There’s an entire committee that focuses on HBCUs,” Bottoms said. “We have someone from the administration [that] leads HBCU initiatives. … The input is sought from HBCUs on how to continue to be partners.”

Students from 42 HBCUs, including Spelman College, Johnson C. Smith University, Howard University, Lincoln University, and the University of the Virgin Islands, among others, represented their schools.