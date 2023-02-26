Boosie wishes extreme harm on Nipsey Hussle’s murderer, Eric Holder

Famously blunt rapper Boosie Badazz harbors malice intent for Nipsey Hussle’s convicted murderer Eric Holder.

The Baton Rouge-born Boosie did not mix words when the reputed gang member was found guilty of shooting and killing Nipsey on March 19 in the parking lot of the Marathon Clothing store that he owned.

As part of Boosie’s continued inflammatory commentary on mostly rap and urban issues, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper penned the following for what he wishes:

JUST 60 years for killing Nip n he go get PAROLE N 20 lol. I hope some crips stab him to death n prison‼️MAKE NIP SMILE ‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) February 23, 2023

Holder has already been the victim of a brutal beatdown inside the jail on June 2022 that required staples to close the facial wound.

The sentencing phase of the murder trial had been delayed multiple times for a myriad of reasons since he was convicted of first-degree murder in July 2022.

Holder reportedly went black with uncontrollable rage after Nipsey allegedly accused him of being a snitch.

“Nipsey was like, ‘Man, you know, they got some paperwork on you, you know. I haven’t read it, you know. Like you my bro, you know. Like maybe you need to take care of that, you know,’” a witness told the grand jury in 2019, according to “TMZ.”

After their conversation, Holder reportedly returned to the scene with a pair of handguns and unloaded 10 shots into Nipsey, killing him on the scene. Holder also shot two others in proximity to Nipsey, but they survived their injuries.