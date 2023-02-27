Internet explodes with glee after boxer Jake Paul loses to Tommy Fury

And the world celebrated Jake Paul’s humiliating demise.

Paul, the amateur boxer-turned-international internet sensation because he destroyed other nonprofessional boxers, finally got the comeuppance that his legion of detractors dreamed about when he got beat up by an actual professional pugilist named Tommy Fury.

It seems as if all of Twitter came crashing down on Paul after he was decisively vanquished by Fury, evidenced by an eight-round loss via a split-decision in the ballyhooed fight in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

According to ESPN, Fury was the aggressor throughout the match within the relatively small, 18-foot ring, and used his reach advantage and jab to keep Paul at bay. Fury was also the much more active fighter, throwing 302 punches and landing 88 of them. By comparison, Paul threw and landed about half of Fury’s production, throwing only 157 punches and landing 49.

Paul did score a knockdown in the final round, though it appeared from the replays that Tyson was caught off guard and was not hurt. This led to a split decision win for Fury (74-75, 76-73, 76-73) with one judge stating that Paul won by one point, but the other two judges scoring the match in favor of Fury.

Paul has incited a great deal of derision and disgust from his detractors due to his pompous public persona, bombastic blabbering about his superior skillsets, and strategically building his brand by staging fights with folks who had little to no real boxing training.

The fact that Paul talked so much trash leading up to the fight with Fury made it sweeter for Tommy Fury’s older brother, Tyson Fury.

Paul tried to blame his sub-optimal performance on being sick and injured, which drew loud boos during the post-fight interview. Also, Paul seemed to be lying about his ailments because he declared before the fight that he was in perfect health.

Fury, who waited two years to fight Paul because of delays, was finally able to exhale and, with the victory, can finally step out of the huge shadow cast by his older brother Tyson Fury.

“Tonight I made my own legacy. I am Tommy Fury,” he said.

Tommy Fury is the half-brother of world boxing champ Tyson Fury, who was gleeful that not only did his younger sibling win the fight, but that rapper Drake lost $400K as well for betting on Paul.

Admittedly, Tyson Fury revealed that he also lost a bet on the fight because he believed his brother would knock Paul out.

Nevertheless, the first official loss of his amateur and profitable career has Twitter in a state of unadulterated bliss.

To his credit, after Paul recovered and decompressed in his locker room, he took the L like a champ and said he will be back soon.

The internet had a field day celebrating Paul’s pummeling by Fury.