Project Height scholarship: Investing in the future generation of civil rights and tech leaders – apply today through March 3rd

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Dorothy I. Height Education Foundation (DIHEF) and the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) announced the launch of the Project Height Scholarship Program, supported by Meta, to invest in the next generation of civil rights and technology leaders for a 2023 class.

President of the Dorothy I. Height Education Foundation Alexis Herman welcomed the creation of the Project Height Scholarship Program and said, “Our hope is that our collective effort will advance inclusive technology product and policy development industry-wide, ensuring that the interests of underrepresented groups are counted.”

Shavon Arline-Bradley, president and CEO of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc (NCNW), also lauded the effort, “We are delighted to launch this scholarship together with the Dorothy I. Height Education Foundation and Meta. The scholarships will complement our ongoing efforts to lead, advocate for, and empower students, with its emphasis on supporting underrepresented groups as they pursue this field of study and contribute to a safer and more inclusive tech ecosystem.”

Named after Dr. Dorothy Irene Height, who was president of the NCNW for over 40 years, the program will fund the establishment of twenty-six scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students with a career interest in civil rights and responsible technology product development. The scholarships will be open to undergraduate and graduate students of any discipline, with each scholarship awarding students $10,000 towards their studies. While funded by Meta, the DIHEF, in partnership with the NCNW, will select scholars to be part of the 2023 class.

Scholars will be invited to participate in Meta sponsored programming designed to inform students on how to look at the technology field via a civil rights lens in areas such as data science, product management, inclusive design and user experience.

Julie Wenah, Associate General Counsel and Product Lead, Civil Rights at Meta, added, “The emerging global focus on responsible technology, equitable products and offerings require intentional investments in future leaders. Meta’s investment in the Project Height Scholarship is in tribute to the principles Dr. Dorothy I. Height embodied – service to our global community and bridging divides between communities.”

To apply for the scholarship students will be required to submit a personal statement demonstrating that they have a commitment to service through volunteer efforts as well as an interest in the intersection of technology and civil rights. Applications open February 17, 2023. Applicants will be required to submit applications and required supporting documents by March 3, 2023, at 11:59 pm EST / 8:59 pm PST. Applicants will be informed of a decision by March 24, 2023. All Applicants will be informed of a decision by March 21, 2023. Full eligibility criteria and details of how to apply can be found here and on dorothyireneheight.org (http://www.dorothyireneheight.org/).