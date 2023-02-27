Michael B. Jordan confronts reporter he claims called him ‘corny’ (video)

Michael B. Jordan looked like he was ready for a showdown with a radio show host on the red carpet premiere of his film Creed III for allegedly labeling him “corny.”

Jordan and “Morning Hustle” radio show host Lore’l were on the red carpet in Atlanta to celebrate his directorial debut. As you can see in the video, Jordan shot Lore’l a disapproving look befitting a man bracing for a confrontation.

As Lore’l reminisced about she and Jordan being high school classmates in Newark, New Jersey, Jordan dryly asked Lore’l a rhetorical question.

“The corny kid right?” Jordan said as he pointed to himself while locking eyes with Lore’l.

Lore’l reflexively cackled at the accusation. Lore’l then vehemently denied that she slapped that denigrating label on the Black Panther star. Jordan reiterated to Lore’l he had heard her say it, and she insisted again that she did not speak ill of him. She ended the terse interaction by admitting to Jordan, “We used to make fun of the name, but [Jordan] is obviously killing it out here.”

When you make someone the butt of your jokes in High School then have to interview him on the red carpet of his film: Michael B. Jordan sure ain’t forget Lore’l was one of the people who would make fun of him back in the day

Later on, Lore’l and her radio show crew were able to produce receipts that she did not call Jordan corny but that a person close to her did.

In the “Cry Me A River” episode of “The Undressing Room” podcast, former co-host Dominique Da Diva was the woman who called the actor “corny” during his relationship with Lori Harvey.

Da Diva, who is the co-host of the Nationally syndicated how “The Quicksilva Show,” elaborated on why she called Jordan “corny,” which some people equate to being sorry or lame.

“You know what I really think deep down inside? I think that Michael B. Jordan is a nice, corny guy, and I don’t mean that as a slight,” Da Diva said.

Meanwhile, While Lore’l did say that classmates did tease the actor over his name — which is the name of arguably the greatest NBA player ever — and for bringing his headshots to school.

Later on, Da Diva doubled down on her comments about Jordan and then gave fans an “I said what I said” vibe:

Da Diva also categorizes prolific baby maker Nick Cannon as “corny” as well, albeit for different reasons.