For illustrator Jeanetta Gonzales, Target is a dream client

Jeanetta Gonzales is a Los Angeles-based designer and illustrator who has created illustrations for The New York Times, Crayola, Adobe, Facebook, and The California Lottery.

Over the past 20 years, Gonzales has created prints and designs for apparel, stationery and home decor products sold in major stores, including Nordstrom, TJ Maxx, Trader Joe’s and Home Goods.

Gonzales was one of the creators of the Target collection celebrating Black History Month, and brought her vision to life through several designs.

How did it feel to be a part of Target’s Black History Month campaign?

It means a lot. It is an absolute dream client of mine that I had, and I was beyond thrilled to be able to work with them. To even see the project that came through and the brief, they understood me and what I do and my strengths and it’s always such a score when you get a project like this. It was so much fun from beginning to end and it went so smoothly. I enjoyed every minute of it and I feel honored to be a part of this.

What does design mean to you?

Design is a way of life. I think we consume it differently. It’s how you design your home, it’s how you live, it’s how you dress, it’s how you express yourself creatively, and your aesthetic. I feel like it is a way of life and how you do all those things and it makes you feel good. If your house reflects your style, and it’s all decorated to the nines or even to skills, the corner of your room or whatever, it feels good and it makes you happy. You love looking at it and hopefully inspires and motivates you to get excited about the space in your life.

What tips would you give an aspiring designer?

I would say keep creating and stay curious about everything. Don’t listen to what other people are going to say to you because those are people who aren’t your people. They’re not creative and they’re not doing what you’re doing. I would say don’t listen to the naysayers, stay on the path, stay creative, stay making your craft your art, and just keep exploring and keep doing it. Don’t look back and keep going forward.