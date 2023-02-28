Keke Palmer gives birth, shows off infant and shares name (photos)

Palmer was quick to reveal her son to the world
Keke Palmer (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Actress KeKe Palmer is celebrating the birth of her son and she is showing off the newborn to her excited fans.

The Emmy Award-winning actress, 29, who has been a mom for about 48 hours decided to share the exciting news with her 12 million followers on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.


Palmer posted a carousel of photos and videos as she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson were driving home from the hospital with their son they named Leodis “Leo” Andrellton.

Palmer penned a note that was addressed to her infant son as well as her many fans. “Hey Son!!!!” Palmer began, adding: “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

The prolific actress also noted to her fans that “I’m not hiding the world from my son.  I’m hiding my son from the world. Haha.” She then quickly followed that up with: “I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide … And this slide.”

Palmer, who won her Primetime Emmy for her role in the Facebook Watch series Turnt Up with the Taylors in 2021, showed the three of them right after the birth in the hospital.

And then followed that up with a photo of Palmer cradling her son as Jackson gently touched her head.

The Nope and Pimp star first notified the public while hosting Saturday Night Live that the rumors of her pregnancy with Jackson, a fitness expert and former football player, was indeed true.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, unbuttoning her long jacket to reveal her baby bump.

And now, on Feb. 27, this particular journey has concluded with the arrival of their son, Leodis.

