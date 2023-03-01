Janet Jackson’s nephew TJ says her’s and others’ sexualized shows are degrading

Fans were very quick to defend the singer’s historic career
Janet Jackson peforms at Treasure Island Resort & Casino on Sept. 14, 2019 (Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out)

The nephew of Hall of Fame singer Janet Jackson torched his aunt publicly by saying he’s “never liked” her and other females’ “overly sexualized” concerts and videos.

In particular, a fan asked TJ Jackson about his aunt Janet’s sexually provocative performance of “Would You” where Janet simulates oral sex on a fan strapped to a table onstage.


“I never liked when she did this in concerts either,” he wrote about his aunt on Twitter. He also indicated he doesn’t accept this behavior from other major female stars either. 

TJ Jackson, 44, later tried to clarify that he wasn’t aiming his ire at his aunt Janet Jackson, 56, but was mostly speaking of the other women who have recently churned out risqué and even vulgar music and videos.


Janet, as she is most often referred to, was defended by scores of supporters, prompting TJ Jackson to clarify himself again.

Though TJ Jackson insists that he was not attacking his ultra-famous aunt, fans were not trying to hear his explanations or clarifications.

