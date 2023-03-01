Janet Jackson’s nephew TJ says her’s and others’ sexualized shows are degrading

The nephew of Hall of Fame singer Janet Jackson torched his aunt publicly by saying he’s “never liked” her and other females’ “overly sexualized” concerts and videos.

In particular, a fan asked TJ Jackson about his aunt Janet’s sexually provocative performance of “Would You” where Janet simulates oral sex on a fan strapped to a table onstage.

“I never liked when she did this in concerts either,” he wrote about his aunt on Twitter. He also indicated he doesn’t accept this behavior from other major female stars either.

I never liked when she did this in concerts either. I don't like when females are overly sexualized in art…it degrades and objectify's women in a way that's not healthy. I prefer the "That's The Way Love Goes" Janet. 👸🏾 — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

TJ Jackson, 44, later tried to clarify that he wasn’t aiming his ire at his aunt Janet Jackson, 56, but was mostly speaking of the other women who have recently churned out risqué and even vulgar music and videos.

I love black women. I wish you would respect the black women we put in our music videos and if you are really serious about making a difference stop supporting the negative image many female black celebs today portray. WAP was not a good look. That deserves your energy. — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

To all the black women out there…. know your worth. I truly believe you are the strongest beings on the planet. Don't sell yourself short. Become the queens you are meant to be. #lovealways — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

Janet, as she is most often referred to, was defended by scores of supporters, prompting TJ Jackson to clarify himself again.

Nah…I didn't like it …it just diminishes her amazing talent. But would love to hear your disagreeement. #respect — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

I agree. She wouldn’t have had it any other way. She is a trailblazer and an icon. From Control to RN to All for You to Gone Till It’s Gone…There will never be another JJ. — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

No. Never would. It was in response to WAP. But people on Twitter live for drama. I’ll never be cool with our girls seeing flashy imagery of our women & thinking it’s cool to say “there’s some hoes in the house” over and over… I respect my kind too much. It is what it is though. — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

Though TJ Jackson insists that he was not attacking his ultra-famous aunt, fans were not trying to hear his explanations or clarifications.

Not TJ Jackson on here policing black women and their sexuality, including saying that his own aunt being sexual diminished her talent. This coming from the Jacksons who barely popped. Then saying he loves black queens, but yet, won’t procreate or marry one. During BHM! pic.twitter.com/Usr3zCfOvG — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) February 28, 2023

I hope @tjjackson is happy with his 15 minutes of viral content at the expense of his aunt. 😒 pic.twitter.com/tRrYlHTttl — C H A M Ξ L Ξ O N (@Chameleon876) February 28, 2023