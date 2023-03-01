Social media star Kai Cenat ends February by making Black history

Kai Cenat ended Black History Month by making history. The popular Twitch streamer and social media personality broke the all-time active subscriber record when he surpassed the previous record of 283,066 and clocked more than 306,000 subscribers.

It costs $5 to subscriber to a streamer on Twitch.

The record-breaking moment came at the end of Cenat’s insane sub-a-thon, where he constantly streamed for the entire month of February. Cenat moved out of his Atlanta mansion with his content creator collective, AMP, to Los Angeles to pull off the monthlong feat.

“On the last day of Black History Month, at that, 300,000,” Cenat said on the historic stream. “No one has ever done 300,000, and I’m so happy I did it with the people who supported, the people around me, with y’all, I wouldn’t have chosen anyone else. Nobody else. I’m so glad I started off this whole journey. If you would’ve told me three years ago, ‘Kai. You’re going to be in this for 30 days. No privacy. Everybody’s going to be watching you the whole time – that’s crazy.'”

The month was peppered with guest celebrity appearances. The guests included G Herbo, NLE Choppa, Skai Jackson, KSI, DDG, Rubi Rose and Autumn Falls among other notable content creators.

Throughout the month, he cosplayed like he was in a Harry Potter movie, he tried dog training, he ate the world’s hottest gummy bear, hosted talent and comedy shows, opened a daycare and went on multiple dates. His family and members of AMP came out to visit him as well.