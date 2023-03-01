That was quick: Michael B. Jordan gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Many stars have to wait decades before their names decorate one of the world’s most famous boulevards. Others, like Goodfellas star Ray Liotta, are posthumously bestowed the honor of getting their names and handprints on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Michael B. Jordan, quite conversely, is being immortalized in Tinseltown lore on March 1, 2023, at the young age of 36, according to the HWOF’s website and Instagram page.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez elucidates on why the Black Panther star Jordan was designated for this distinction of posterity at a relatively young age in comparison to many of his counterparts.

“Michael B. Jordan has become a household name thanks to his many roles on the big screen. To think that this star didn’t grow up with dreams of being an actor! Luckily for us, he changed his mind and now he will be honored with an iconic star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Martinez said on the website.

In addition to Jordan’s upcoming film, I Am Legend 2 opposite Will Smith and reuniting with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for a fourth time for the film Wrong Answer, the Walk of Fame website shines the spotlight on Jordan’s career and why he meets the criteria for having a star embedded in concrete.

“Recently, Jordan was named one of TIME’ magazines 100 Most Influential People of 2020, People’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive, and one of the New York Times’ 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century … As well as his groundbreaking contributions and role, in the Black Panther trilogy.”

This news comes the same week as the unveiling of Jordan’s directorial debut with Creed III where he is also the principal protagonist. Thus far, the third installment of this trilogy has received critical acclaim.