Chaka Khan slams ‘Rolling Stone’ editors for puzzling ‘greatest singers’ list

Chaka Khan seems like the type of person who doesn’t get involved in the opinions of others, but during a recent podcast, she had a few things to say about being ranked No. 29 in Rolling Stone‘s 200 best singers of all time.

Khan was a “Los Angeles Magazine” podcast guest and claimed she had never heard of the list until the host mentioned it.

The host went through a few names on the list that were ahead of Khan. When Adele was mentioned as being ranked 22, Khan said, “OK, I quit.” Next was Mariah Carey, who was ranked No. 5. Khan said, “That must be payola or some s— like that.”

When Beyoncé was said to be ranked No. 8, Khan said she wasn’t going to comment. “I don’t have anything to say about Beyoncé,” Khan said. “She’s a great singer, OK?”

Khan had the biggest reaction when the host said that Mary J. Blige was ranked No. 25. “These b—— are blind as a motherf—— bat,” Khan said. “They need hearing aids. They don’t have hearing aids? They have no eyes. They have no ears. These must be the children of Helen Keller.”

Khan gave respect to other singers on the list, such as Aretha Franklin, who was ranked No. 1. “As she f—— should be,” Khan said.

It looks like Khan isn’t impressed with many of the singers on the list, and thinks she needs to get more respect.