Charlamagne Tha God makes a bold bet on Kanye West and Adidas

There have been recent rumors that Ye West and Adidas are reuniting to unload their stock of Yeezy designs, after ending their deal due to the rapper’s antisemitic statements.

According to TMZ, the brand has a boatload of Yeezy shoes and clothes it’s unable to sell, and they’re expected to lose $1.3 billion in sales in 2023.

Charlamagne Tha God is known for making outlandish statements, and his best moments have happened when the stuff he says just doesn’t make sense. When asked what he would bet on West getting back with Adidas, Charlamagne had a very bold and explicit take.

“I’ll suck some d—,” Charlamagne said. “That’s how sure I am. So I’m confident with that bet. It’s not happening.”

Charlamagne continued and talked about how Adidas wouldn’t ruin its reputation by getting back together with West.

“This is a company that makes 20-plus billion a year in revenue, not saying a billion in revenue isn’t a loss, but y’all n—– make it seem like Adidas is going under,” Charlamagne said. “Y’all realize this company has been around for hundreds of years? At least a hundred. Look it up.”

In 2018, Charlmagane made the same bet, which involved Tekashi 6ix9ine’s case. “If Tekashi 6ix9ine beats this case, I will suck his d—, and he doesn’t even have to ask me.”

Tekashi ended up getting convicted, and Charlamagne was off the hook. It looks like he has the same confidence four years later.