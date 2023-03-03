Hip-hop icon Rakim of the legendary duo Eric B and Rakim performs one of his biggest hits in New York City.

Hip-hop icon Rakim performs popular hit

Hip-hop icon Rakim and author Elena Romero after a performance in New York City. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Harlem School of the Arts President James C Horton. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
James C. Horton discusses leading Harlem School of the Arts forward
NWO Sparrow a possible replacement for Angela Yee on 'The Breafast Club'
J. Young MDK releases 'Mr. Nice Guy,' discusses American Diabetes Assoc.
'Creed III' star Jonathan Majors shares how he prepped for the role
J. Bernard and Brittany Inge on the joys of starring on 'The Ms. Pat Show'
Ahmaya Knoelle Higginson discusses the 40th anniversary of 'Mama, I Want to Sing.' (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Iconic 'Mama, I Want to Sing!' musical returns to celebrate 40th anniversary
DJ Commish discusses the origins of his entertainment career. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson.)
DJ Commish celebrates his Jordan year as an entertainer
Ms Pat and showrunner
Ms. Pat and showrunner Jordan E. Cooper unveil season 3 of 'The Ms. Pat Show'
Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes, Jay Ellis celebrate the 'History of the World: Part 2' premiere
Dear Silas Cover
Dear Silas shares self-care practices and who has the best wings in Chicago
IMG_8118
Mikayla Bartholomew shares backstory of 'Dear Mama'
