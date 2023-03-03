New music Friday: Kierra Sheard, Ricio, Masego, Dreamville, Young Nudy

The music drops are continuing to pick up in 2023 for the first week of March. Here are some of the top featured releases of the week.

Gospel star Kierra Sheard-Kelly returned with the 12-track All Yours. The album comes 19 years after her debut project, I Owe You, from 2004.

“I think everyone has a season and a time,” Sheard-Kelly told rolling out. “That’s the one thing. So go ahead and be humble, be cool, be easy, but also remember there was a process and journey I had to take to get here. Without people, a lot of this is not possible. Without God, number one, it’s impossible. But the Lord puts you in people’s hearts. He makes you likable to people. So that is what keeps me humble. Also, as great as I want to be all the time, there are some very humbling moments where God would [be] like, ‘Baby, let me show you again, who I am and who you are.’ ”

Ricio expects to put out his EP with Mickey Factz at some point in March, he told rolling out. The conscious rapper and producer recently collaborated with Factz for the single and music video “No Justice No Peace.”

Earlier in the week, Young Nudy released Gumbo, a 13-track project that features Key Glock and 21 Savage.

The Walls Group recently released the album Four Walls. The young gospel quartet’s project is 13 songs, and opens with a smooth synthesizer. The second song is an old school praise song and the remainder of tthe projectt ranges from various other sub-genres of modern gospel.

Masego released his 14-track self-titled album. It features Masego’s trademark modern take on smooth jazz. Some early standout tracks include “Black Anime” and “Down In The Dumps.” A fun metaphor the artist makes early in the album is comparing himself to a cartoon character for “getting played” in a romantic pursuit, which perhaps played a part in the song’s title “Black Anime.”

Dreamville is bringing the Creed III soundtrack, which features Ari Lennox, Bas, Arya Starr, J. Cole, JID, Big Sean, Est Gee, Kel-P, Westside Boogie, Omen, Tierra Whack, Kehlani, Syd, Buddy and EARTHGANG.

6lack returned to the music scene with his single “Since I Have A Lover.” His next album, which is titled the same as the lead single, has a release date of March 24.