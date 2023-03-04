Anslem​ Elumogo‑Gardner shares the top 3 skills a future executive needs

Anslem Elumogo-Gardner was named the first chief of staff for the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago in July of 2022. With over a decade of experience in leadership, Anslem recognizes the value of working as a team and the power of collaboration. Rolling out spoke with Anslem recently about being an effective leader, three critical skills for an executive and the best way to recruit talent.

Describe your leadership style.

I consider myself a motivational and collaborative leader. I prefer to get people excited and passionate about the vision that we’re working toward. That way, their inspired excitement can drive me, them, and others toward the goals we set. I love watching people grow and if in that growth, they’re also pushing the greater good forward, we’ve got two major wins. I like to lead with rather than in front of, which is why most of the direct reports I’ve had are still close with me. Because that relationship is a partnership, not some sort of transactional hierarchy.

What is your vision for the Museum of Contemporary Art?

My mission for my time here is to close the gap for Black people in this country. The ultimate goal is to destroy the gap altogether through investments in education, job training, health care and financial intelligence. The gains must be sweeping, simultaneous and perpetual. Because what got us so far behind was and is a system that is sweeping, simultaneous and perpetual.

What do you feel makes an effective leader?

I do my best to listen to understand. I have a high EQ and connect with people, bring great minds together, and listen to understand what moves them.

What three skills are critical for the future executive you hire for your organization?

I think skills are easy to come by with the amount of access to training, education, and network reach. For me, I place higher emphasis on three values; kindness, ambition and altruism. Ambition without kindness or the need for others to ascend with you is dangerous. We have plenty of hungry people with all kinds of skills. We have these people at the museum and every other place I’ve worked. It takes intentionality to be kind and to lift others up with you. That true collaborative spirit is what really drives me and teams I want to be around. If someone is failing, I’d rather find out why and help solve that gap. Because they’re likely there for a good reason and we can use that part of them. Skills can be learned and improved. It’s exponentially harder to instill or “teach” kindness.

Finish this sentence: The best way to recruit great talent is …

To have great talent doing the recruiting. Train and retrain and train again your people side of ops to be sure they aren’t responsible for bad culture [or] hires themselves and then partner with them as a leader to understand hiring practices and other gaps.