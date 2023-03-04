Singer Juanialys’ music brings positive vibes

NYC-bred singer and songwriter Juanialys has come onto the scene with her first official single, “Beaches.” She first went viral at just 16 years old wowing show host Steve Harvey as a contestant on “Showtime at the Apollo.”

Since then, Juanialys has been on the rise with Yahoo Music dubbing her one of their “Must Watch” artists and Instagram crowning her one of its “Rising Faces.” She has racked up thousands of followers on social media – including Tik Tok and Instagram – to see what the gospel-trained vocalist is cooking up.

When did you fall in love with music?

It started with my grandma and family at church; they’re very musically oriented. If you didn’t sing, you probably played an instrument, very well. I’m really musically inclined and my grandma put me in front of a church to sing at the age of two or three, but when I discovered my love for music was really around the age of seven. Around that time, the Disney Channel was popping with Miley Cyrus and all the girls. I was obsessed with Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus around that time, and I was singing to my father’s voicemail because he wasn’t living with me at the time. That was my way of expressing how much I missed and loved him. I realized that at the age of seven, music was a little more for me than just singing at church and loving God. I felt like it was also a way of releasing some emotions and connecting in other ways.

How would you describe your music style?

I don’t like to put myself in a box. I’m a church girl, but I have soul and R&B in my music, and that’s where I resonate and feel my most comfortable but I’ve done pop music. I have a pop song out right now called “Beaches” that I released in January, and a couple of others in my inventory.

Music is a feeling and it depends on the things I go through and the things I feel in that moment that determine what I end up creating, and sometimes it depends on the people in the room because I love creating with other creatives as well. I just want to put out good music, good vibes, and positivity in the world. We all go through so many similar things in life. I’m not the only artist, I’m not the only songwriter, and I’m not the only model aspiring to be so many things. There are so many people out there with talent, and I want to be one of the people that can vouch for community healing, togetherness, and companionship, and move forward into the beautiful things that life has to offer.