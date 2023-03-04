Tom Sizemore Dies At The Age Of 61 Following A Brain Aneurysm

By Alberto Arellano

Tom Sizemore, the actor who was famous for his roles in “Saving Private Ryan” (1998) and “Black Hawk Down” (2001) has died at the age of 61 on Friday.





Actor Tom Sizemore (L) and guest attended the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Expendables 3’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2014, in Hollywood, California. Sizemore had a reputation as one of the Hollywood tough guys. JEFFREY MAYER/GETTY IMAGES

The actor had collapsed at this Los Angeles home and was rushed to the hospital suffering a brain aneurysm on February 18. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.

His death was confirmed by his manager Charles Lago.

“The Sizemore family has been comforted by the hundreds of messages of support and love shown to their son, brother and father,” said Lago in a statement, according to Deadline . “They are asking for privacy during this difficult time, and I am asking for those wishes to please be respected.”

Sizemore was survived by his mother Judith, father Tom Sr., his twin boys, Jayden and Jagger, and his brothers Paul & Aaron. He was previously married to Maeve Quinlan from 1996 to 1999 whom he shares his children with.

His family was at the crossroads of the deciding end of life matter a few days ago.

His brother Paul and his twin sons were at his side at the time he was hospitalized.

“He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and will miss him always,” said Paul in response to his death.

Prior to his role in “Saving Private Ryan”, Sizemore was in other films that included Oliver Stone’s “Natural Born Killers” (1994), Michael Mann’s heist film “Heat” (1995), Peter Hyams’ “The Relic” (1997), and Kathryn Bigelow’s “Strange Days” (1995).

Tom Sizemore was a guest star on LUCIFER as he worked with Tom Ellis and Lauren German in the Favorite Son episode. His last role before his death was “Bermuda Island”. FOX IMAGE COLLECTION/GETTY IMAGES

His work including acting with some of the prominent film talent that included Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Al Pacino, Matt Damon, Woody Harrelson, Tommy Lee Jones, Juliette Lewis, Penelope Ann Miller, Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Tom Hardy, and Orlando Bloom.

The late actor was born in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 29, 1961. He graduated from Utica High School. After he graduated from high school, he earned a degree in theater from Wayne State University and a master’s in performance art from Temple University.

A young Sizemore was fascinated with De Niro’s performance in “Taxi Driver” (1976) that got his interest in acting.

Sizemore made a name for himself as playing one of the Hollywood tough guys, according to CNN .

Sizemore came to Los Angeles, California where he landed small parts in “Born On The Fourth Of July”, “Lock Up”, “Rude Awakening” and “Penn & Teller Get Killed”, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

After his major role on “Black Hawk Down”, Sizemore was overshadowed by his off-screen woes and recovery from addition.

He was convicted of domestic abuse against his former girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, according to CNN .

Sizemore appeared on CNN’s Larry King where he spoke of his cocaine and addictions to other drugs, according to a transcript .

“And I met some young stars that I admired their work,” said Sizemore at the time of his interview with King. “The first time I did cocaine was with a famous actor whose name I can’t tell you.”

His last role of his life was “Bermuda Island” that released in 2023. Sizemore will be remembered starring alongside prominent Hollywood actors.

A memorial will be announced in the coming weeks.