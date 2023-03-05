‘RHOA’ star Drew Sidora filming her divorce and explosive allegations

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora is making her contentious divorce from Ralph Pittman her main storyline for the 15th season of the reality show.

Bravo producers brought out the cameras to film the explosive allegations from Sidora this week while her feelings on the subject are still raw.

The thing is, Bravo had wrapped up filming for the upcoming season, so they had to return to Atlanta to get Sidora on film, “TMZ” reported. They also are going to get the other cast members on camera as well.

As rolling out reporter Chelsea Alexandra explained, Sidora and Pittman raced to the courtroom like track stars on Feb. 27 to be the first ones to file the paperwork to initiate the divorce, with Sidora beating Pittman to the punch by just an hour.

So far, Pittman has yet to issue his confessional segments for “RHOA” and there is no indication yet, that he will.

“TMZ” reported when it broke the story that Sidora’s initial filing did not include allegations of infidelity, emotional abuse and tinkering with her money until she found out that Pittman filed right after her.