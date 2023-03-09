Kamie Crawford explores whether singles are truly over their ex on MTV series

Most people don’t want to spend time with their ex-lover, but the idea of doing it on a sexy beach with your current significant other seems like a recipe for disaster. Still that’s exactly what a group of couples have signed up to do on MTV’s new edition of “Ex on the Beach Couples.” Host Kamie Crawford is no stranger to relationship drama, the former beauty queen co-hosts the wildly popular “Catfish” along with filmmaker Yaniv “Nev” Schulman, but “Ex on the Beach Couples” seems like a stretch even for Crawford’s level of relationship empathy.

“I can’t imagine doing this myself,” she laughs, “but I think the couples who signed up for this show are really looking for answers.”

Crawford says she tries to bring balance and understanding to the couples during filming but admits things get a bit crazy when the sexy exes show up on the beach and share space with the couples.

“It’s the most bizarre situation, but if there are any unresolved feelings, they are going to make their presence known. It gives them the opportunity to either truly get closure and move on or decide if maybe they should give that old flame one more try,” she says.

Crawford is doing double duty this season hosting both “Ex on the Beach Couples” and she’s back for a new season of “Catfish.” Crawford admits it’s bizarre that people are still falling for catfish in this age of social media and video calls, she suggests the show’s continued popularity is proof that the hope of finding love is stronger than fear.

“It’s surprising but I think at the root of it, people are always going to be hopeful when it comes to love. No matter how advanced we are or how much we go through, it’s a basic human need to be loved and to believe in the possibility of finding something special,” she says.

“Ex on the Beach Couples” airs on MTV on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST and “Catfish” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m EST.

