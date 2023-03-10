The do’s and dont’s of makeup for beginners; tips from a pro

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, makeup originated about 6,000 to 7,000 years ago in Egypt where minerals and even burnt almonds were used on the face. It wasn’t until about the 20th century that products such as lipsticks and mascara began to arise.

Now as makeup has evolved, so has its application. Some people go to cosmetology school to learn how to apply makeup, some are self-taught makeup artists, and others prefer to get their makeup done professionally, or even watch tutorials to do it themselves.

Makeup artist Gotti Stylez chatted with rolling out to give us a list of do’s and don’ts for beginners. The list is composed of affordable makeup products, application styles, research, and even skin care tips.

Makeup don’ts

“Don’t knock your local beauty supply, Walgreens, or Target products.”

“Don’t go out and buy everything your favorite beauty influencer suggests.”

“Don’t overly apply, less is more.”

“Don’t ever sleep in makeup, no matter how great it looks.”

Makeup do’s

“Do try e.l.f. and NYX, not only are they great products, they’re super affordable.”

“Do listen and do your own research before splurging; makeup is an investment.”

“Do take time to blend evenly, this applies to everything: foundation, concealer, shadows, etc.”

“Do always keep travel makeup removal wipes or cleansers with you, especially in your overnight bag.”