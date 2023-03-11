Chloe Coleman brings magic to cult favorite ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

Chloe Coleman was born into an entertainment family, so it’s no surprise that she has just about as many TV and movie projects under her belt as number of years she’s been on Earth. The teenager is starring in the new Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie premiering March 31, 2023 and rolling out had the opportunity to chat with her while she was in Africa filming for another movie.

What is your first memory of wanting to be an actor? Do you remember why it appealed to you at such a young age?

When I was really young like 4 and 5, I used to get very attached to the visual and emotional rhythms of a movie and I wanted to watch them over and over again. I must have seen the Sound of Music over 100 times and it drove my grandmother crazy. It helped me realize how much I wanted to be a part of something I was so curious about. I have a very vivid imagination, and with acting and storytelling, I can constantly tap into that.

Do you personally enjoy sci-fi movies?

I find sci-fi movies absolutely fascinating. The creation of wild worlds that are only limited by your imagination, they can be anything and I love it. I have wanted to play a real, otherworldly creature like an animal or something … not from Earth. Looking to fulfill that dream is what drew me to [sci-fi film] 65 in the first place.

Specifically with D&D there are a lot of CGI effects that look cool on the screen but what is your personal process of interacting with characters you can’t physically see?

With CGI effects, I use substitution in my acting, so if nothing’s there, I just pretend that there is something there. Honestly, sometimes that can make it even scarier because I can place the absolute worst thing in my mind. I can place or imagine anything, and it’s not hampered by what may actually be there. It’s really freeing, and I love it.

What has been your favorite role and why?

My favorite character to play has probably been Phoebe from an upcoming film I did for Netflix called Pain Hustlers. Phoebe is really her own person, and she’s not your typical teenager. I love how unique she is, and how she really doesn’t care what anyone else thinks. She’s book-smart, funny, and cares about things that matter. She’s also down-to-earth and is super observant. I admire how cool and free she is. It was really fun to play a character so different from my other roles.

What type of role are you looking forward to playing in the future?

I’m super athletic and can tap into my emotions, so I love movies that exercise both to the fullest. I also like speaking in different dialects and accents. The role I’d be most excited to play in the future would combine all of that into one. I’m looking for a giant challenge because I love complex and interesting characters.