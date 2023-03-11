FAMU welcomes Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson as athletics department ambassador

Professional football players have worked with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in various ways, such as coaching, fundraising, participating in events or camps, or mentoring student-athletes. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, known as Ocho Cinco, has accepted an ambassador and consultant position for the Florida A&M University Athletics Department in Florida.

According to the FAMU athletic director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, Johnson will participate in special projects to support and advance FAMU Athletics. “Anyone familiar with Chad knows that he has always been a great ambassador for FAMU,” said Sykes in an interview with “HBCU Gameday.” “It’s time to make it official. I am happy that we could agree to formalize his role with the university.”

Ocho Cinco, a Florida native, took to Twitter to announce his new role at FAMU. His caption read “Officially a Rattler for life,” followed by several other tweets showing him working out in FAMU gear and showing off his collection of FAMU attire at home.

Johnson went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL and has been named a six-time NFL Pro Bowler and four-time NFL All-Pro. Johnson is currently the Bengals franchise leader. Throughout the years, his love for FAMU has been shown through attending football games and events, and publicly supporting Florida A&M on social media.