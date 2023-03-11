‘History of the World’ debuts after it premiered years ago, what Mel Brooks has continued

By Alberto Arellano

Nearly 40 years after his “History of the World, Part I” debuted in 1981, Mel Brooks released “History of the World, Part II” on the eve of Purim, which began on March 6.





(L-R) Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Mel Brooks, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen attend the Los Angeles Premiere Event for Hulu’s “History of the World, Part II” at Hollywood Legion Theater on February 27, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. This is the second release after nearly 40 years Part I appeared. JON KOPALOFF/JNS

Brooks (he’ll turn 97 in June), Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen wrote and produced the comedy’s eight episodes, which are intended for mature audiences. The cast includes Jack Black (Joseph Stalin), Jason Alexander (Maurice Cheeks, a notary public overseeing the Civil War’s conclusion), Danny DeVito (Czar Nicholas) and Seth Rogan (Noah), as well as model Emily Ratajkowski, professional basketball player Blake Griffin and comedian Sarah Silverman.

Brooks once swore never to do a second part of History Of The World, later was a joke.

“It was just a joke! But a lot of my fans took it seriously, and so I am glad that after 42 years we are finally able to give them a Part II,” said Brooks.

Each of the episodes runs about 30 minutes and bounces around between historical events. They are treated as a launchpad for schtick, much like Moses dropping a third tablet of commandments in the 1981 film.

Of the state of Virginia in 1865, Brooks narrates a part about the Civil War: “We’re talking about the one in the 1860s. Not the one coming up in 2024.”

Other gimmicks relate to confederate statues, white male privilege and cancel culture, but the series mostly echoes Brooks’ signature comedic style without dwelling on current politics. And true to form, Jewish religious and cultural references to abound.

Having declared that he only drinks on holidays, wino Ulysses S. Grant (Barinholtz) announces—upon being caught with a flask—“I believe today is what the Hebrews call ‘Pesach.’ ” (He pronounces it correctly.)

Mel Brooks, hand and footprint at TCL Chinese Theatre who Celebrated Veterans Day by honoring Hollywood Stars who served in the U.S. Military at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Brooks is one of the most accomplished filmmakers in the film industry. FRAZER HARRISON/JNS

Schmuck Mudman (Kroll) lauds the easy shtetl life, “where every murderous Cossack knows your name.” ESPN-styled judges pan Hitler’s (Drew Tarver) figure skating in a “Hitler on Ice” scene. “The master race is not looking so masterful,” one says. (France scores him a 10, while every other country rates the performance a zero. “Those Vichy cowards,” declares an announcer.)

“When it got announced that we were doing the show, the first question everybody asked was: ‘Are you doing ‘Hitler on Ice’ and ‘Jews in Space?’” said Kroll, teeing up after Kanye West’s antisemitic comments.

One of the most compelling (and most Jewish) recurring threads is a parody of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” titled “Curb Your Judaism,” which maps the Last Supper out over a Beatles film like the 1964 “A Hard Day’s Night.” Luke (J.B. Smoove, Larry David’s “Curb” co-star) and Judas (Kroll) lament that the Last Supper was more like a Last Snack, with the latter wondering, “Why is Jesus obsessed with washing feet?” (There is also a Dulce De Leper reference.)

As David might have written it in “Curb,” Judas accidentally betrays Jesus to the Romans with a kiss that he intended to be affectionate. Along the way, there is a reference to Mary certainly being a Jewish mom—because she thinks her son is God.

Brooks and colleagues dreamt up a Noah’s Ark with just dogs, a “Mommy Class” (slip for Master Class) with Sigmund Freud (Taika Waititi) and a First Council of Nicaea as a focus group of bishops trying to make the Jesus story cooler.

“I just want to keep kicking that can down the road and treating the audience like Sisyphus,” Showrunner Stassen said of the History Of The World Part II. “You’re going to keep trying to push that boulder up the hill, but you’re never gonna actually get there.”

How do they manage? Much to the chagrin of the woman leading the group, the bishops opt to make Jesus a white man—muscular because they think it’s unlikely that he would have been wimpy, rather than a Krav Maga expert—and to blame the Jews for his death.

