Chrisean Rock shows off baby bump, but some are still unconvinced (photo)

Chrisean Rock explained to3.5 million Instagram friends that she plans on having this baby because, well, she’s tired of aborting them.

Rock shared that enlightening statement while flossing her baby bump amid widespread speculation that she was faking her pregnancy in order to sustain the toxic romance she has with rapper Blueface.

The fake pregnancy accusations started with Blueface’s equally wretched mother who said this on her Instagram Story, in February:

“She holding it out to [sic] far that belly look 6 months pregnant,” Saffold wrote. “Tighten up it ain’t even been two months yet.” In a follow-up Instagram Story, she said: “If she pregnant tell her let’s pull up the ultrasound clinic in Hollywood and I’ll pay for it. Tomorrow.”

Therefore, it is no surprise that some fans remain in disbelief after Rock announced the pregnancy on Jan. 26, which was Blueface’s birthday.

“The baby gonna need a pack of Newport and therapy the first week out,” one user commented on a repost from The Shade Room.

Some were supportive of Rock, however, “She looks sober, and clean. This baby could be the thing to saves her. I don’t think we’ve ever seen her looks this alive. The world is so judgmental like y’all ain’t never been through anything. It might not have been as bad as her situation. But Jesus definitely isn’t on this thread for it to be so negative.”

A third fan demanded an apology from all the skeptics: “Y’all owe her an apology cause she was not lying.”

Still, some mocking memes were directed at Rock.

Aborting them is also your hobby — 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢🦋 (@legendisarmani) March 11, 2023

CHRISEAN AND BLUEFACE AT THEIR GENDER REVEAL 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aWRGh0wrrf — $HESTHATFOREIGN🛸 (@shesthat4oreign) March 11, 2023