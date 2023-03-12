‘Creed III’ star Jonathan Majors to portray NBA legend Dennis Rodman (video)

Jonathan Majors needs to be dipped in ice because he is on fire right now.

After being showered with critical acclaim for his role as the antagonist in the film Creed III, Majors is now portraying one of the most colorful and controversial figures in NBA history.

Dennis Rodman, who never met a camera or microphone that he didn’t like, signed on as one of the unnamed film’s producers. He obviously approves Majors fleshing out his famous tale that came to life and grew legs during Michael Jordan’s record-breaking documentary, “The Last Dance.”

The story of Rodman’s impromptu vacation to Las Vegas in January 1998 — during the middle of the NBA championship series — was recalled hilariously by Jordan. As his teammate, Jordan frustratingly recalled the incident in the third episode of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” docuseries.

Jonathan Majors talks about a planned project where he’s set to play eccentric NBA legend Dennis Rodman. pic.twitter.com/djtYNsQ1Ze — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 7, 2023

“I’m looking at [head coach] Phil [Jackson], ‘You ain’t gonna get that dude back in 48 hours. I don’t care what you say. He’s done.’ He leaves that room, goes straight to the airport, boom! We don’t hear or see Dennis for 48 hours,” Jordan told his coach back in 1998.

And, as Jordan correctly prognosticated, Rodman disappeared and it was fully explained during fourth episode of the series.

“I do remember being in Vegas with him. It was on,” Rodman’s girlfriend, Carmen Electra, said at the time. “The party was starting right away. One thing about Dennis — he had to escape. He liked to go out. He liked to go to clubs. We’d go to his favorite restaurant. Then we’d go to a nightclub. Then we’d go to after hours. It didn’t stop.”

Electra then explained how the nonstop partying was rudely interrupted.

“There’s a knock on the door, and it’s Michael Jordan,” a mortified Electra recalled. “And I hid. I didn’t want him to see me like that. So I’m just, like, hiding behind the couch with covers over me, [then Jordan says], ‘Come on! We got to get to practice.’ ”

The film will be distributed by Lionsgate, though no release date has been set yet. Majors said he plans to sit down with the flamboyant basketball legend and Hall of Famer to study all of his peculiarities and personality.