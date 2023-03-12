Get ready for your best summer body starting with these tips

Summer means beautiful weather, vacations, and a great time to feel like your best self. A strong, healthy body is a confidence booster and can help you feel more capable of taking on new challenges. With summer being less than three months away, now is the perfect time to start working on your body and getting into shape.
Some may need help to stick to a regular exercise routine, while others may need help making time for exercise. Finding healthy, enjoyable foods may be challenging for some, while others may need healthy food options. Additionally, people may be dealing with stress, lack of motivation, and an unhealthy relationship with food. The tips below can help you take the next step toward your dream summer body.
Fitness expert and certified personal trainer Jaye Pratt, owner of JCP fitness, is adamant about people setting realistic goals that are attainable for themselves. “The trickiest part is making it a habit and keeping it consistent. Once you cross that threshold, the habits become permanent,” the trainer states about setting goals.
“Start by making small, achievable goals. Set a goal to lose a certain amount of weight or reach a certain size. Create a plan that works for you. Try different exercises and find one that you enjoy and can stick with. Eat a balanced, nutritious diet. Focus on eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water will help your body function properly and keep you feeling full. Please feel free to get adequate rest. Your body needs rest to recover and stay healthy, so make sure you get enough sleep each night.”
We know the saying, summer bodies are made in the winter. The cold season is a great time to focus on dieting and creating a new wellness cycle to incorporate into your everyday life. Intermittent fasting is a popular regimen many find helpful to stay on track with their diet. Your body has time to use its reserve energy for fuel instead of storage.