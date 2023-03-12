Get ready for your best summer body starting with these tips

Some may need help to stick to a regular exercise routine, while others may need help making time for exercise. Finding healthy, enjoyable foods may be challenging for some, while others may need healthy food options. Additionally, people may be dealing with stress, lack of motivation, and an unhealthy relationship with food. The tips below can help you take the next step toward your dream summer body.

Fitness expert and certified personal trainer Jaye Pratt, owner of JCP fitness, is adamant about people setting realistic goals that are attainable for themselves. “The trickiest part is making it a habit and keeping it consistent. Once you cross that threshold, the habits become permanent,” the trainer states about setting goals.