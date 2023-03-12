3rd person dies from being crushed at GloRilla show

A third person has died after attending a GlorRilla concert in New York City. The result of a crowd panicking to exit the venue cost three people their lives, Alisha Stephens, 35, being the latest casualty. The venue has since lost its license due to the owner failing to attend a scheduled meeting with the police chief and city staff after the incident.

Last week after leaving the incident, the Grammy-nominated rapper learned what happened and shared a tweet sending condolences to those affected.