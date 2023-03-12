3rd person dies from being crushed at GloRilla show

A third person has died after attending a GlorRilla concert in New York City. The result of a crowd panicking to exit the venue cost three people their lives, Alisha Stephens, 35, being the latest casualty. The venue has since lost its license due to the owner failing to attend a scheduled meeting with the police chief and city staff after the incident.
Last week after leaving the incident, the Grammy-nominated rapper learned what happened and shared a tweet sending condolences to those affected.
“I am devastated and heartbroken over the tragic deaths after Sunday’s show,” she shared in one tweet. “My fans mean the world to me. Praying for their families and speedy recovery of everyone affected.”
Fans who attended the show recalled scenes of hysteria as fear gripped the audience.
“I didn’t see anything but the whole crowd pushing everyone towards the bathroom like a wave pool,” 28-year-old Tamira De Jesus told Rolling Stone magazine. “I was being suffocated while trying to help people on the ground stand up. I heard a man say, ‘f— them, step on them. It was the most inhumane thing I have seen my whole life, and I still have anxiety.”