For the 1st time in 3 decades, Howard men’s basketball team is dancing

For the first time since 1992, the Howard men’s basketball team is going dancing. The Bison defeated Norfolk State in a 65-64 nailbiter of the MEAC Championship on March 11.

BREAKING!!!! Howard Men’s basketball team makes the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1992!!! @wusa9 @HUMensBB @HUBisonSports pic.twitter.com/NmLNInuwyX — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 11, 2023

The win was just another monumental step in coach Kenny Blakeney‘s rebuilding of the program. Three years ago, Howard finished 4-29. Last season, Howard had the program’s first winning record since 2002. This season, the MEAC Coach of the Year is sending his program to the NCAA Tournament.

“Oh my God,” Blakeney said as he hugged an assistant after the win, Ben Stevens pointed out on Twitter.

This season also marked Howard’s first regular season MEAC championship since 1987.

Grad senior Jelani Williams led the offensive effort with 20 points, six rebounds and two assists. Williams sunk the game-winning free throws with six seconds remaining.

Howard was down by two possessions with approximately 25 seconds remaining in the game. A quick three, a Norfolk State turnover, Williams’ free throws and a last-possession stop gave the Bison the lift they needed.

WHAT A WILD WAY TO GO DANCING!! The Howard Bison are headed to March Madness. 🤯pic.twitter.com/gNguSigPmk — Covers (@Covers) March 11, 2023

The Bison now wait to see who they will face in the field of 68 in the NCAA Tournament during Selection Sunday on March 12. The First Four of the Big Dance will be played on March 14-15, and the first round is set to begin on March 16.