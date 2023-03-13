Black millenials and Gen-Z open up about burnout in the workplace

Stress in the workplace is nothing new. Employees are often overworked and overlooked causing them to become susceptible to mental distress. Being stressed can lead to burnout, which according to the Mayo Clinic, is a “state of physical or emotional exhaustion that also involves a sense of reduced accomplishment and loss of personal identity.”

Once burned out, employees may encounter difficulties in finding healthy ways to cope and resort to less constructive or effective ways of dealing, which may make things worse. Others decide to take more dramatic measures such as leaving their jobs – which is a good idea for some if they have access to viable options.

Psychotherapist and social worker Angela Ford Johnson said that burnout happens before we get to work, especially for people of color who are dealing with discrimination, oppression, and other stressors in their day-day lives.

“The pressures of capitalism are pushing people to produce more and more with less rest and have led to an increase in ‘grind culture,’ which is a fast track to burnout,” Johnson said. “Social media can cause people to compare their everyday lives to the highlight reels of others and begin to feel that they aren’t doing enough.”

People who work in careers helping other individuals continuously struggle with burnout, whether it’s because of their clients or their work environment.

“Working in sports, there’s never really an off-season, so we’re constantly pushing through,” Bre Singleton said. “I’m sure that’s what’s led to my burnout, just the intensity of our calendar.”

“As a social worker, burnout and self-care are two commonly used phrases,” Salihah Priester said. “Throughout my career, I’ve experienced burnout at multiple points. One of the main reasons I’ve experienced burnout is being overworked. The structure of most agencies puts the majority of the workload on those they feel can handle it. Harder workers and overachievers are overwhelmed and overworked, while under-performers remain underwhelmed and underdeveloped in the workplace.”

“I feel burnout with working with the population of clients that I have,” Minniqua Wiles. “The time and work I put in to help my clients to get housed never seem to get noticed. Once they’re housed I feel like the clients are not appreciative of my service to help them get into a place.”

Though things may get stressful, and you feel like there’s nothing you can do, there are some healthy ways to deal with burnout. Johnson says having boundaries, focusing on our physical health, and resting are ways to begin to cope.

“I’m learning to really take advantage of my PTO and sick days, something I didn’t do earlier in my career,” Singleton said.

“I’ve coped with burnout by intentionally creating work-life balance, creating boundaries in the workplace, expressing when I’m being overwhelmed, and self-care,” Priester said. “My self-care includes shopping, traveling, therapy, meditation, and journaling. Focusing on mindfulness and protecting my mental health has helped me bounce back from burnout once I became more consistent.”