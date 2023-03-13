Boosie says crack is a healthier option for users than Fentanyl

At the beginning of 2023, Boosie spoke about Fentanyl and the dangers of the drug, and suggested that crack may be a better option.

“There’s too many people dying in 2022 of Fentanyl, Boosie said. “If you’re going to be an addict, you might need to go back to crack. Crackheads live longer than anybody. You still see them around. That Fentanyl s— is way stronger. If you can’t shake it, go back to crack.”

Boosie had time to reiterate and double down on his claims on March 9 in another Vlad TV interview, but this time going in-depth about how life can be different for someone who does Fentanyl versus crack.

“Crack, I’m promoting it,” Boosie said. “Fentanyl killing all the junkies who been junkies forever. As soon as they hit it, they dead.”

Boosie then gave the symptoms of a person that consumes crack, and he makes it seem like they live a productive lifestyle.

“Crackhead, the n—– shoot threes, them n—– shoot basketball,” Boosie said. “This n—- run 100 miles. This n—- can sing. This n—- fix ya car motor. Been doing this for 20 years. These motherf—— still running around the neighborhood. When have you ever heard of a crackhead hitting a pipe and dying the first time? This Fentanyl s— different. I would much rather [people use] crack.”