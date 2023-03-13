Chloe Bailey shares why she was scared to do sex scene with Damson Idris

Chloe Bailey has not been shy about showing off her body on social media and music videos, but when it came to filming a sex scene for a show, things shifted.

Bailey has a role in Donald Glover’s new series “Swarm,” and during an interview with Deadline, she opened up about being “scared” doing a sex scene with Damson Idris.

“When I first read the script, I was like ‘Oh, this is insane, this is incredible,’ ” Bailey said. “And I cried, and then I realized, you gotta do that sex scene, girl.”

Bailey had a role in “Grown-ish,” but didn’t have to get naked in those scenes.

“As open and liberal as I am about my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners,” Bailey said. “I’m not like that sexual and open. Damson made it really comfortable, there were limited people on set. It was a closed set.”

Bailey says that Idris lightened the mood while filming, and she gave him props for helping her through the scene.

“We were laughing in between [takes],” Bailey said. “We literally had a bouncy ball in between us, and we were making a joke out of it, so it took all of the nervousness away from that. I have to give a lot of kudos to him as a man for making me, as a woman, feel comfortable literally being raw and naked.”