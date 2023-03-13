Culinary medicine woman Danielle Henry uses food to heal and nourish others

Danielle Henry uses plant-based foods to heal and nourish herself, and she guides others in doing the same.

What is it that you do exactly?

I am here to raise the vibration of the collective consciousness and assist in the current process of universal ascension. I do this by sharing my raw food artistry and homemade culinary creations, healing retreats, through the embodiment of my ancient natural lifestyle, and by sharing the divine gifts and wisdom that I have had the opportunity to tap into. I am a teacher by nature — and the best teachers simply lead by example.

What led you down this path of wellness and healing?

I had an awakening. I realized that much of my thought patterns, actions, and beliefs were founded in self-hate, childhood traumas, and programming that did not align with the truth of my being: that which is love. I began to think for myself, learn myself, understand myself, then found a deep love for myself. That love is not solely for my own benefit, but truly for the sake of my bloodline — for those who never had the tools to heal their traumas or understood their level of worthiness. It is for the generations to come — so that they can have a firm foundation of holistic well-being as their humble beginnings. The passion I have for sharing this healing with the world is intrinsically rooted, yet selfless at its core.

How important is it for Black women to have a voice in the holistic and wellness industry?

Black women need other Black women as role models to show us what is possible. We need courageous, brave, fearless, leaders who lead with integrity and grace, who look like us, to reflect and affirm our own inner light. That is the only way more Black women healers — those who are destined to change the world in the best of ways — will be birthed and created.

Describe one of your proudest moments.

I was finishing up co-hosting a healing retreat in California, exhausted, but feeling so(ul) full. There was a woman who approached me — in tears. She shared with me a powerful testimony: she said that I have added years to her life, simply by sharing my gifts. She learned so much from me about using food as medicine, and has chosen to apply said wisdom, and it has opened her heart and mind tremendously. It changed her family dynamic in a positive way. She learned one of the greatest lessons: that health is our true wealth, and its value is beyond any dollar amount.

What advice would you give younger women entering your field?

Everything is possible for you. Nothing is off-limits. Dream your biggest dream, and strive to achieve above and beyond that vision. You are capable and worthy of manifesting any and everything you could ever think — and beyond. Release all self-limiting thoughts, and transmute the fear into inspiration. You are a walking prayer — answered.