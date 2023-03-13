Execution delayed for Texas inmate who gouged out his eyes

A Texas death row inmate who killed three people and gouged out his eyes and ate one was granted a delay of his execution on March 7.

Thirty-nine-year-old Andre Thomas was sentenced to death for the 2004 killings of his estranged wife, Christine Boren, 4-year-old son Andre Lee, and 13-month-old daughter Leyha Marie Hughes. He cut out his children’s hearts during the attack.

Thomas told the police that God instructed him to fatally stab his family and that he believed the three victims were demons. In prison, Thomas gouged out both of his eyes in two separate incidents, and according to attorneys, ate one of them to ensure the government could not listen to his thoughts.

According to the New York Post, Thomas was set to be executed in Texas on April 5, but State District Judge Jim Fallon issued an order withdrawing the execution.

Thomas’ lawyers had requested additional time to prepare for a court hearing to review his competency, citing mental illness. The Supreme Court prohibits executions of intellectually disabled individuals, but not for those with mental illness. Death row inmates must be determined competent before the execution.