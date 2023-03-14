Blac Chyna documents reduction of breasts, butt

Blac Chyna is headed in a new direction after announcing she wants to change things about herself and her body. She posted a video on her Instagram account detailing what changes she plans to make to feel her best self. Chyna revealed that she underwent breast reduction and butt shot removal surgery as part of the transformative journey that she’s been on recently.

In her multiple video posts, Chyna gave a warning to women who are interested in cosmetic surgery to enhance their bodies. “I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, die, have complications, and all this other crazy stuff.”

Chyna revealed that she was 19 when she got her first enhancements and feels more liberated now to have them removed. After the surgery, the reality TV star shared footage of herself bandaged and lying in bed and explained that her butt surgery took longer than it should have due to the machines clogging from the silicone injections she received in the past.