Author and entrepreneur Pinky Cole spoke to an intimate crowd at a Women’s History Month event sponsored by Black Enterprise and Camus Cognac at Brooklyn Chophouse in New York City.

Pinky Cole salutes Black women in New York City

More from Rolling Out

Pinky Cole at Brooklyn Chophouse in New York City. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Business Videos
Pinky Cole salutes Black women in New York City
VCU Rams celebrate a berth to the 2023 NCAA Tournament by winning the A-10 Tournament at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Sports Videos
VCU Rams celebrate NCAA tournament berth with A-10 tournament win
IMG_8384
Entertainment Videos
Pink Sweats is Bill Withers in 'Spinning Gold'
IMG_8377
Entertainment Videos
Lacretta bringing more than just laughs to 'Night Court'
750_2779
Music Industry Videos
Estelle sings medley of 1980s classics
IMG_8354
Entertainment Videos
Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey star in 'Swarm'
Mike Anderson speaks to the media after the last game of the season before being fired by St. John's. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Sports Videos
Hear what basketball coach Mike Anderson said before he was fired by St John's
IMG_8316
Entertainment Videos
Deon Graham, chief brand officer for Combs Global, understands purpose
Pinky Cole and Bevy Smith at the grand opening of Slutty Vegan in Harlem. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson.)
Business Videos
Pinky Cole discusses grand opening of Slutty Vegan in Harlem with Bevy Smith
Screen Shot 2023-03-10 at 12.24
Entertainment Videos
Keshia Knight Pulliam, Tatyana Ali, Tamala Jones discuss their Lifetime movies
033943DE-8F73-4333-8DD3-AA3993C62750
Entertainment Videos
Kerry Washington stars in new series 'UnPrisoned'
Patrick Ewing at his final press conference as men's basketball coach for the Georgetown Hoyas. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson)
Sports Videos
Hear what NBA legend Patrick Ewing said before he was fired by Georgetown
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x