Reality star Juan Dixon fired as coach after assistant accused of sexual assault

Former NBA player Juan Dixon has been fired as head coach at Coppin State University in Baltimore after a member of his staff was accused of sexual assault and bribery against one of the former male players.

Dixon is the subject of a civil lawsuit by that player who alleges he and the HBCU failed to act when they were informed that the assistant coach sexually harrassed the player repeatedly and then assaulted him, according to the Baltimore Brew.

Dixon is the husband of “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon and has appeared on the show on multiple occasions.

The lawsuit filed in Baltimore City Circuit Court details an extremely sordid tale involving ex-assistant Lucian Brownlee, who served as Director of Player Development and Director of Basketball Operations. According to the legal docs filed by the alleged victim and former player Ibn Williams, Brownlee is accused of catfishing Williams by pretending to be a woman and enticing him to send risque photos of himself. Brownlee, according to Williams’ attorney, allegedly used the private sexual photos to blackmail Williams into partaking in a sexual encounter.

When Williams claimed that he no longer wanted to engage in sexual relations with Brownlee after he was pressured multiple times to do it again, a frustrated Brownlee allegedly published the sexual encounter that he recorded on his phone.

Williams has named Dixon in the lawsuit because he allegedly failed to act on his behalf. Coppin State is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Williams accuses the school administrators of interrogating him instead of supporting him or taking action on his behalf. Finally, Williams claims Coppin State retaliated against the player by removing the financial aid that was promised to him for housing and to continue his education.

Dixon, who became a legend while winning a national championship with the Maryland Terrapins in 2002, was terminated in light of the lawsuit. The situation at Coppin State was already allegedly horrendous, but it was exacerbated because Dixon’s Terrapins were terrible on the basketball court, according to Yahoo.com. The team has an abysmal 51-131 record over the past six years, including 9-23 wins vs. losses this year.

Dixon’s ouster after six seasons was first reported by WMAR in Baltimore.

Juan Dixon has been relieved of his duties as head coach of Coppin State men's basketball, I have confirmed per a source. — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) March 15, 2023

Robyn Dixon has had to address this lawsuit and other issues on “RHOP,” including Juan Dixon’s alleged sexual indiscretion with another woman.

“RHOP” fans, of course, raced to social media to weigh in on this debacle involving the reality star’s husband and Coppin State.

Juan is fired and Bravo might cut Robyn #RHOP pic.twitter.com/O2IW22Sd4U — rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) March 15, 2023

Bet you Juan won’t be too good to film next season now that he lost them benefits from the school. Robyn, put his a$s to work pic.twitter.com/49GWMLmyqh — Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) March 15, 2023

Not Coppin State saying I'm so glad Juan Dixon is not here right now #RHOP https://t.co/iyXO5OY7GD pic.twitter.com/aq06YxfgbD — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) March 14, 2023