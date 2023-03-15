Unstoppable Women’s Empowerment Mentorship Weekend hosts inaugural event

Cindy Trimm hosted the Unstoppable Women’s Empowerment Mentorship Weekend at the Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta on March 10 and March 11. The event was designed to help women discover their overall purpose and leverage their expertise in different industries.

Trimm an author, speaker, and advocate uses her ministry to help others become their best selves. During the event, she was accompanied by other guest speakers such as real-estate mogul and bank owner; Benaisha Poole-Watson, editor-at-large for Essence Magazine; Mikki Taylor, presidential appointee; Alaysia Black Hackett, the owner of 1Voice Radio; Sam Orum, as well as the founder and broker of Brenda Lee Strickland Realty, Inc.

With a powerhouse of speakers, Trimm sought to empower and educate 200 women over two days.

Trimm and Hackett shared their experience from the inaugural event and also shared a message for Women’s History Month.

Cindy Trimm

How does it feel to be the founder of this impactful event?

It was wonderful. I’ve been in this space for almost 40 years, so I’m accustomed to hosting and inaugurating. I’m accustomed to summits, workshops, and seminars. But this is special, this is a mentorship weekend and it’s an intimate gathering of women who are decision-makers, influencers, and those who are making a difference. They spread across the world and these are individuals that I personally mentor. We came together just for the day just so we can pour in so that they can exhale, so they can get their second win to do what they do best and that is to make this world a better place.

What message would you like to share for Women’s History Month?

Well, I want to highlight everybody and every woman. Not just one specific woman, but I want to give a shout-out to single women, single-parent women who are raising children on their own and doing a pretty good job holding things down on the home front. I want to give a shout-out to the graduates who have visions and dreams of making this world a better place. [Those individuals] who want to show up unapologetically strong and give back to the community. Of course, I’m going to give a shoutout to those in leadership.

Alaysia Black Hackett

What is the best part about being in a position to help others?

So, I always see myself as an advocate for others for justice. I don’t like to say ‘people who don’t have a voice,’ because everybody has a voice, but they may not be at the table. I like to see myself in places where if I get in the door, I’m bringing people with me. What I mean by that is it may not be physical, but if you have me in the door or if you have me at a table, then I’m advocating for everyone who may have intentionally or unintentionally been left out. So, that is kind of what I live by.