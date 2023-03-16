Why are Black women more prone to being diagnosed with fibroids?

Uterine fibroids are a common health concern for many women, and it is estimated that up to 80 percent of women will have them by age 50, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. However, studies have shown that Black women are at a higher risk of developing fibroids than White women. So why is this the case?

One possible explanation is genetics. Studies have found that Black women are more likely to have a family history of fibroids than White women. Environmental and lifestyle factors can also play a role in this diagnosis. For example, studies have found that African-American women are more likely to have a higher body mass index than White women, and obesity is a known risk factor for fibroids.

“It’s hard to tell if you have fibroids or determine if that is causing issues,” 59-year-old Linda Huger said as she experienced symptoms from sharp stomach pains to abnormal bleeding. “I never got my fibroids removed because my doctor ensured me they wouldn’t cause any issues due to their small size.” Huger says the fibroid symptoms happen in spurts every few months, so she wasn’t anxious to have all five removed.

Fibroids are known to be sensitive to estrogen, which is a hormone that plays a critical role in the menstrual cycle. Black women are more likely to experience hormonal imbalances, which may increase their risk of developing fibroids, according to a 2020 study conducted by Boston University.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fibroids, such as heavy bleeding, pelvic pain, or frequent urination, it is essential to speak with your health care provider. While fibroids are typically not life-threatening, they can cause discomfort and impact a woman’s quality of life. Healthcare providers can work with women to develop a treatment plan that addresses symptoms and help manage the condition.