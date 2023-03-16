Brand expert Que Johnson hails women who have inspired her journey

Que Johnson is a dynamic business strategist and branding expert known as the “Brand Surgeon” She has helped countless individuals and business owners achieve their occupational and professional goals through her unique approach to branding. She is passionate about helping her clients uncover and amplify their unique stories in order to create a powerful and meaningful brand presence. Rolling out spoke with Que about the importance of spotlighting women in business and women who have inspired her on her journey.

Why is it important to spotlight women in the world of business?

Women are the producers of the human race. We birth children and businesses. I’m on a mission to prove women can work together, uphold integral work principles, create safe spaces in business and partner with other brands. My company recently partnered with “She Owns It She Biz” a hybrid conference for Black women to stay on the path to success.

What three women have inspired you on your journey and how?

My mom because of her I’m the woman I am today. She set the bar for resilience. Her fight to be a thriver and not just a survivor is unmatched, and she was true to who she was until the day she transitioned.

Dr. Shirley Jackson, a branding and media professional. Her research brought the era of caller ID and call waiting at a time when we actually talked to each other and didn’t hide behind social media.

Bozoma Saint John, currently chief marketing officer at Netflix and a Hall of Fame inducted marketing executive. Bozoma continuously breaks barriers and has proven herself to be an effective leader with every title and challenge she faces. The trail she’s blazing is remarkable.

What has been your biggest win?

My biggest win is becoming a mom. My two sons are my why and the reasons I could never give up. This lifelong job does not come with a handbook or instructions. Their existence keeps me on my path to greatness. I’ve learned so much about myself as a woman and mother through parenting.

What do you know now that you wish you would have known sooner when growing your business?

I wish I would have known that investing in your intellectual property is vital for expansion, networking, [building] net worth and personal and professional development. Doing so saves you thousands of dollars down the road to success. I encourage business owners and entrepreneurs to hire a coach or get a mentor with a proven track record to help take them to the next level.

What words do you have for young girls and women who are currently on their journey?

Do not let your dreams die in the [most fertile] place in the world, the cemetery. While having life on this earth pursue your wildest dreams. There are too many people in their final resting places with multi-million-dollar ideas, innovative breakthroughs, and regrets from not living the lives they desired or deserved.

Johnson will be in attendance at the She Owns It She Biz Conference for Black Women on March 24, at the UIC Forum in Chicago. Register at sheownsitshebiz.com