President Biden wants to ban TikTok if it’s not sold

One of the most used apps for millennials and Gen-Z could possibly be banned.

According to NPR, the Biden administration is demanding the Chinese-owned TikTok be sold or they could face a ban in the United States. White House officials have become concerned about the safety of American’s data on the app, and it is uncertain if officials have given TikTok a deadline to find a buyer.

President Trump was the first to attempt to put TikTok out of business, but federal courts stopped that from taking place. This makes the first time that the Biden administration has threatened to ban the app.

According to a TikTok spokesperson, the company is “disappointed in the outcome” of the demand from federal officials.

For two years, there have been concerns by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. on whether data is being safeguarded on the app. To combat this, TikTok committed to spending $1.5 billion on a plan called “Project Texas,” which would make a stronger firewall between TikTok and employees of its Beijing parent company.

The CFIUS appeared to be satisfied with the safety measures initially, but they’ve since rejected the proposal demand that the app is sold.

On March 23, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is scheduled to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.