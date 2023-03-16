Romeo Miller welcomes 2nd daughter (photo)

Romeo Miller, the former child rap prodigy who evolved into a TV personality and businessman, is adding to his familial bottom line.

The eldest son of rap mogul Master P just gave his father another grandchild with the birth of his second daughter, who is adorably named Winter Snoh Miller.

The newborn is the second child of the 33-year-old man known monomously as Romeo and his fiancé, Sangsta Sanders.

“My tribe is growing. I introduce to you my fearless, intuitive, and ingenious daughter; WINTER SNOH MILLER!”

Among the photo carousel, Romeo provided images of the infant and included one of himself and his eldest daughter who was also adorned with a melodic-sounding name, River Rose Miller.

Many fans of Romeo were not privy to the fact that the rapper-actor was adding to his brood. Some lauded him for keeping his personal life fenced off instead of peddling it out for fan consumption and clout.

“Way to keep a secret! That baby grown now I read the caption thinkin baby was fresh! Iktr keep people out your business Congratulations,” said one person in the comments section

.A second fan added: ““This is how it’s done, privacy !!! Congrats.”

Miller’s news comes as he recently revealed that he is “engaged” to Sanders during a recent episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop.” Interestingly enough, he broke the news to his former girlfriend — and now his close friend — Angela Simmons. Simmons is now in a relationship with rapper Yo Gotti.

During the episode on TV, Miller showed Simmons the engagement ring he gave Sanders and reiterated why he keeps his business to himself.

“I keep my private life away from everything, but I’m an engaged man, Ang,” he said. “When you have a kid, you have to do what’s right. I’m about to be somebody’s husband. You’re the first person to know that outside of the family.”