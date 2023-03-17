Why 50 Cent gets defensive when women ask him for money

When it comes to getting money, it looks like 50 Cent is down to make things happen, but when he has to give money, he becomes intentional about his actions.

During an appearance on Mary J. Blige’s show “The Wine Down,” 50 discussed his love life and says he gets defensive when women ask him to buy things.

“I get defensive when a woman is asking me for things,” 50 Cent said. “Then I’m like, ‘Oh, you think I’m a sucker?’ ”

50 Cent explains why he gets defensive when women ask him to buy them things: "oh you think l'm a sucka"😂 pic.twitter.com/0Yq42n5xh7 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) March 16, 2023

“Organically I would want to do those things, and then I’ll start to do those things and it’ll be cool because she’s never asked me for nothing,” 50 Cent said. “But if she comes with those intentions or that idea, then it feels like, ‘wait.’ ”

“But if she doesn’t ask you, then you could read the energy,” Blige said.

“Right, because she came with those intentions,” 50 Cent said.

The rapper said that when a woman is around him, she’s a reflection of him. “She’s reflecting my choice to be around her,” 50 Cent said.