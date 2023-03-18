Fans are bothered by Drake’s concert ticket prices being higher than Beyoncé’s

One of the world’s most famous rappers is catching some heat after tickets recently released for his upcoming concert went on sale. Drake‘s It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage released tour dates, but many are confused about the sky-high cost of his tickets.

Black Twitter says tickets are as high as $1,100 for seats near the floor and first level section. One user shared that she refuses to pay more for Drake concert tickets after spending money on Beyonce’s tour, which cost about a fraction of the price.

Entertainment Experts Weigh In On Why They Won’t Pay Beyoncé – Ticket Prices To See Drake – FOX 5 DC “For Drake? No! For Beyoncé? There’s a Beyoncé budget”😘😝 pic.twitter.com/4to574vpwj — I Choose Violence (@ourhermitage) March 17, 2023

Ticketmaster has revamped its purchasing methods, with queues for checkout and pre-sale access codes. Their website says it’s to “keep out the bots, so every fan gets a fair chance at tickets.” When ticket sales start, the temporary queue is refreshed and everyone who is in the queue is assigned a random place. There is no need to wait hours on the site.

Drake hinted at possibly retiring from rapping in an interview with Lil Yatchy on Future Mood. Fans are eager to see the rapper take the stage because it may be his last time.