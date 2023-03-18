Maya Table aims to move the culture forward through her artistry

A true visionary and creative is what Maya Table was always destined to be. Upon graduating from Georgia State University, her career developed quickly after opening a dance studio with R&B artist Ciara and her team. She continued producing and sharpening her video skills and is now one of the most sought-after creatives in the music video industry.

Table is a master director, editor, and content producer, spearheading high-quality projects, including videos for Lakeyah ft. Latto’s “Mind Yo Business;” Travis Scott ft. Drake‘s “Sicko Mode;” 21 Savage’s “Gunsmoke;” Teyana Taylor ft. WuTang “Gonna Love Me,” and many more. She has a unique storytelling ability through her innovative directing style, from color grading to changing viewpoints. Her role in entertainment is vital, and she aims to inspire the next generation of creatives.

What responsibilities come with being a director on set?

A part of the job is getting several songs or budgets for the video presented, and I listen to it. Then I begin writing a treatment. A treatment takes about six hours, and the team determines if they want to proceed. If you’re in pre-production, you’re on set from sunrise to sunset to manage operations. Usually, I am in post-production since I work in editing and animation. I work with a small team on each project together before finalizing.

What are some things that help you stay creative?

I realized that I am most creative when daydreaming or after a nap. I also use my real-life experiences as inspiration whenever I need to form a concept for a project. I look at my family and our everyday lives based on what they do, like my Uncle Poochie, who is now a viral sensation. He is a 71-year-old vegan with a unique style, and people love him.

How has your storytelling evolved throughout your career?

The best stories are the true ones. Being observant and allowing myself to feel whatever that feeling is will enable me to create better. As a director, whatever emotions I put into the story, it’s easy to resonate with. In college, I would take already-produced videos and teach myself how to edit them. I used to have clients who would hire me to edit for them while I was in school. From there, I set my focus on God, and the opportunities to showcase my talent have continued to present themselves to me.