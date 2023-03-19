T-Boz warns fans after daughter reportedly targeted by sex traffickers

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, a member of the bestselling girl group of all time, TLC, issued a stern warning to fans about sex trafficking when her grown daughter had a very strange and potentially dangerous episode pop off.

T-Boz, 52, took to her Instagram live platform to put her 1 million followers up on the game after her daughter, Chase Anela Rolison, suspected she was targeted after recently leaving the doctor’s office.

Rolison reportedly found a strange object on her windshield wiper when she returned to her car. Rolison immediately suspected it was something that traffickers use to snatch up prospective workers.

Using the caption “watch your surroundings,” T-Boz spoke about different things she has learned that the increasingly bold traffickers use to kidnap victims.

“Y’all always hear about sex trafficking and stuff like that,” T-Boz said. “So, my daughter was just leaving the doctor’s office and when she came to the car she had a weird thing on her windshield wiper.”

T-Boz warns her followers to watch their surroundings after her daughter was potentially being tracked leaving a doctor’s appointment pic.twitter.com/GvOQiYIzo3 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 16, 2023

The daughter, now 22, was discerning enough about the traffickers’ tricks that she never touched the item. Traffickers, T-Boz said, often put a potent drug on the strange item that “will knock you out.”

Instead, Rolison check around the parking lot to ensure that she was safe and then immediately got in her car and drove to a more crowded area where she then used an object to knock the item off her windshield wiper.

T-Boz also cautioned listeners to another tactic that traffickers have been known to use to ambush their victims.

“Now, I hear they put trackers on your car, T-Boz said. “So, if you have a father, brother, male around, police station, wherever make sure y’all check for trackers so they won’t track you guys home or to the next location and try to do the same thing.”

Rolison reposted the message on her Instagram page and captioned the message, “I’m okay and I appreciate everyone.”

There are other celebrities who have testified about being potential trafficking victims, including reality TV star Egypt Sherrod, actress Tisha Campbell and rappers Xzibit and 2Chainz.

“So …=. whoever thought it was a good idea to put a f—— AirTag on my car and track me, I found this shit and now I’m tracing back from the serial number on the device to find your stupid a–,” Xzibit penned on IG.

“I don’t know what your intentions were but trust me you would have been on the working end,” he added. “Be careful out here guys, these people are getting bold.”