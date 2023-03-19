Tamar Braxton and Evelyn Lozada get engaged on TV show

Longtime reality TV stars Tamar Braxton and Evelyn Lozada surprisingly found love and got engaged during the TV show “Queens Court’s” latest episode.

The Peacock show, hosted by actress Holly Robinson and her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, centered around 21 male suitors who aspired to win the love of Braxton, Lozada and R&B singer Nivea.

During the season finale, Jeremy “JR” Robinson proposed to Braxton with the following moving speech, according to Entertainment Tonight: “I don’t wanna be your friend. I wanna be your husband. I’m here forever because I don’t see my life without you. And I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?,” to which she accepted.

Braxton was floored not only that she found love but by his proposal: “I can’t believe I found what I was looking for,” she said.

Braxton later told ET Online that she had to have an open mind and “looked high and low,” for love. She added, “The truth is I wanted to meet some potentials on there in a different kind of way. You meet people through people and I think I done ran out of people.”

Lozada was also caught off guard by beau LaVon Lewis. The 42-year-old revealed to People that he planned his proposal to Lozada in December on her 47th birthday. The media is just now getting wind of their marriage intentions.

“I didn’t know that he was going to propose that day,” Evelyn told People. “I didn’t know what I was walking into. He was being very sneaky and, in all honesty, I was a little irritated because I’m such an alpha female and I’m kind of like, why do I have to pack? Why do I have to do this? It was really, really difficult for me to just let go and allow him to do his thing.”