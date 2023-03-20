How Jack in the Box was almost Michael B. Jordan’s next stop before ‘Creed’

While Michael B. Jordan was on the rise in the entertainment industry, the actor was still applying for jobs at fast-food restaurants trying to make money.

Jordan was a guest on the “R&B Money” podcast where he shared how his life was during his time on “The Wire.” The Creed star spoke about being broke, despite starring on the show.

“When I first moved out, I was still booking jobs, but still dead broke,” Jordan said.

Jordan said that people would say, ‘That’s what’s his name from ‘The Wire.’

“I’m like yeah, but me and Sterling is applying for jobs at Jack in the Box,” Jordan said. Even though people knew him, restaurants would still say that he was overqualified.

“We were going to fast-food spots trying to apply for jobs,” Jordan said. “It was one of those moments sitting in the car before we went there and we were like ‘Yo, we about to do this s—? We about to apply for fast food right now.’ ”

Jordan said he already knew people would recognize him, but he didn’t mind.

“And these n—– gonna know who I am,” Jordan said. “So it’s not like ‘Oh it’s just a random person.’ I was willing to take the L.”