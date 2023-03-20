Texas rapper BigXthaPlug shares how United Masters has boosted his career

Texas rapper BigXtha Plug was the headliner for United Masters x Ally Financial “Earn Your Masters” showcase on March 17. The rapper spoke with rolling out about how United Masters has impacted his career, financial literacy, and gave tips for up-and-coming artists.

How do you feel like United Masters has taken you to the next level as an artist?

They were definitely a big help. When they found me I was doing 900 streams a month, and now I’m doing 100,000 streams a week on one song. The partnership has helped my career a lot.

What have you learned about financial literacy?

I’ve learned about my masters and how to keep it since I’ve been at United Masters, so they teach me stuff every day. They teach me everything about keeping it together.

Do you have any tips for up-and-coming artists?

If you’re already invested in it, don’t stop, and keep going. The sky is the limit, and nobody can tell you “no” except you.

What are some things you have coming up?

I just dropped an album titled Amar, and it’s going crazy on all platforms. You can follow me on Instagram @bigxthaplug.