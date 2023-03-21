Shannon Sharpe comments on Larsa Pippen’s claim about sex with her ex

A video clip of Larsa Pippen recently aired from Peacock’s “The Real Housewives of Miami” revealing a major detail in her sex life while married to Scottie Pippen. According to Larsa, she and the former basketball player would go several rounds each evening for the 23 years that they were married.

Larsa shared the details with the host of the show, Andy Cohen.


“I was married for 23 years. I’ve always had sex four times a night. So, three times a week is nothing. I had sex four times a night, every night. I never had a day off for 23 years. We never spent time away from each other. Like we had a private plane, I traveled with my kids, yeah,” Larsa said.

This short video quickly became a viral sensation, and fans of the show were confused as to how sex four times a night was possible. Social media users shared their opinions of what they thought she meant. Even former professional football player and host Shannon Sharpe shared his thoughts on Twitter.


“That’s why Pip was plagued with back problems during his career. My back hurts from reading this,” Sharpe tweeted.

After Sharpe shared this comment, many fans also chimed in with similar views.

Larsa also responded to Cohen making a comment about her new boyfriend, Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, having big shoes to fill.

“Well, he wears a size 15 shoe, I think he’s OK,” Larsa said.

