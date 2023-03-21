Shannon Sharpe comments on Larsa Pippen’s claim about sex with her ex

A video clip of Larsa Pippen recently aired from Peacock’s “The Real Housewives of Miami” revealing a major detail in her sex life while married to Scottie Pippen. According to Larsa, she and the former basketball player would go several rounds each evening for the 23 years that they were married.

Larsa shared the details with the host of the show, Andy Cohen.

“I was married for 23 years. I’ve always had sex four times a night. So, three times a week is nothing. I had sex four times a night, every night. I never had a day off for 23 years. We never spent time away from each other. Like we had a private plane, I traveled with my kids, yeah,” Larsa said.

Naaahhhh larsa pippen said she had sex with Scottie pippen 4 times a day for 23 years 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BA8nq59K92 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 18, 2023

This short video quickly became a viral sensation, and fans of the show were confused as to how sex four times a night was possible. Social media users shared their opinions of what they thought she meant. Even former professional football player and host Shannon Sharpe shared his thoughts on Twitter.

“That’s why Pip was plagued with back problems during his career. My back hurts from reading this,” Sharpe tweeted.

That’s why Pip was plaqued with back problems during his career. My bck hurts from reading this. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jehj6nPgYf — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 20, 2023

After Sharpe shared this comment, many fans also chimed in with similar views.

I’m not saying Larsa Pippen is lying about having sex 4x a week for 20+ years but that sounds exhausting. You don’t want to just chill and watch a movie one night? — Reid (@RVAReid) March 18, 2023

I genuinely don’t ever need to hear about what Larsa Pippen got going on ever again. — vic (@CountOnVic) March 20, 2023

Larsa Pippen saying she had sex 4 times a night every night for 23 years. Girl stop lying 😂 — Honourable Mention Dee (@DeeApple) March 17, 2023

Larsa also responded to Cohen making a comment about her new boyfriend, Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, having big shoes to fill.

“Well, he wears a size 15 shoe, I think he’s OK,” Larsa said.