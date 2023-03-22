Boosie, Chief Keef and others rejoice at Tekashi 6ix9ine beatdown

The hatred for Tekashi in the streets of America is intense
Tekashi 6ix9ine (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Twitter looked like a Mardi Gras celebration after rappers and fans learned that the notorious “snitch” Tekashi 6ix9ine was beaten to a pulp and hospitalized on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Boosie, who is famously antagonistic towards anyone who snitches, especially within the hip-hop community, acted like he wanted to throw a party. He even suggested the public reward the men who stomped, punched and kicked Tekashi into a bloody mess.


Fans know how Boosie feels about snitching. Earlier this month, he even called fellow rap legend T.I. a rodent after the Grand Hustle boss told folks on his podcast that he put a gun charge on his dead cousin to avoid a long prison sentence.

Chief Keef, who feuded with Tekashi several years ago, responded with laughing emojis. Even Lil Reese joined in.


Others on social media joined in on the continued trashing of Tekashi, giving new meaning to the phrase “kicking a man while he is down.”

